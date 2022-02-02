Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report sales of $58.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.73 million and the lowest is $57.80 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $30.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

