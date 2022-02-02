Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report sales of $839.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $837.75 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $245,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

