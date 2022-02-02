Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.73 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE USFD opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

