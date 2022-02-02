Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $481.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.85 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $300.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

