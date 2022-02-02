Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post sales of $414.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.68 million. Angi posted sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Angi has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

