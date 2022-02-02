Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 511,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 298,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,532. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

