Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Matador Resources stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,917,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.