Brokerages Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 96,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Movado Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Movado Group by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.