Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 807,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,484. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

