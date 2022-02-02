Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

