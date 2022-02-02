Brokers Set Expectations for Anglo American plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,208.67.

Anglo American stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

