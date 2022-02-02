Brokers Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Celanese in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $200,281,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,561,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

