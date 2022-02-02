Brokers Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $67,446,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $44,543,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 8,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

