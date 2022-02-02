Brokers Set Expectations for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaleido Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kaleido Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 46.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.