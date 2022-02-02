Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

Several research analysts have commented on BIP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIP opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.