Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Shares Down 1.1%

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 42.66 and last traded at 43.02. 375,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 304,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion and a PE ratio of -17.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 44.81.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (TSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

