Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.31

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and traded as low as $37.05. Brother Industries shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 5,460 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

