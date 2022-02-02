Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1,022.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,871 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $31,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

