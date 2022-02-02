Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Brunswick worth $106,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

