BTC Lite Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $36,021.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00117923 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.