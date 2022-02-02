BullPerks Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (BLP)

BullPerks (CURRENCY:BLP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $249,866.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BullPerks coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BullPerks has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.80 or 0.07187470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.57 or 1.00182230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055049 BTC.

BullPerks’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,409,688 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BullPerks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BullPerks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BullPerks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

