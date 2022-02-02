Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,036 shares.The stock last traded at $30.63 and had previously closed at $30.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

