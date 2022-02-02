Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BG opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

