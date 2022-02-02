ByteNext (BNU) Market Capitalization Hits $862,920.07

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $862,920.07 and $3,271.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.70 or 0.07167391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00057959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,538.33 or 0.99993276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055579 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

