Bytom Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Bytom has a market cap of $46.02 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00294244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,732,299,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,635,493,794 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

