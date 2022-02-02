BZEdge (BZE) Market Cap Hits $498,166.27

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $498,166.27 and approximately $15.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.88 or 0.07161102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.24 or 0.99969731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054988 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

