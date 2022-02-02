C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

