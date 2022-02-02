C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of C3.ai worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in C3.ai by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.07. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $176.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.