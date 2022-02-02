Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Cable One worth $232,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cable One by 31.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,552.84 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,448.14 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,679.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,819.21.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

