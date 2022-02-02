Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 68 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

CDRE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $10,967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $3,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Cadre Company Profile (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

