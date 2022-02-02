CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 248,479 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $25.81.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CAE by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 700,142 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.