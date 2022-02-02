Caesarstone (CSTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Caesarstone to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSTE stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $436.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

