Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Cairn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

