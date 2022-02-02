Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,925 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $20,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $307,220,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $75.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

