Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $22.84 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 428,266 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

FCX opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

