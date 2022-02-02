Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $31.44 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,111 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $31,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $421.33 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

