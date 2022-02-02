Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.23% of Cboe Global Markets worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 80.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

