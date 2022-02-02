Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 29,214 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,214 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.15% of Allegion worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

