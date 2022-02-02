Canaccord Genuity Group Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $215.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.38% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

PayPal stock traded down $45.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.00. 4,049,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $152.08 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

