Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,396 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $113,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

