Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.78

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.78 and traded as high as C$29.79. Canfor shares last traded at C$28.92, with a volume of 256,853 shares trading hands.

CFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

