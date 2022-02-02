Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 30,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 57,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.55 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25.

Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Golden Baie project that consists of 57 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 62,275 hectares located in south-central Newfoundland; the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 39,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland; and the Daniel's Harbour project consisting of 360 claims covering an area of 9000 hectares located in coastal Western Newfoundland.

