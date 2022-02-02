Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTLP opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $579.81 million, a P/E ratio of -163.40 and a beta of 2.07. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,634,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

