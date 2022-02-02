Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. 159,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,537. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $615.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

