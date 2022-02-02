Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $6.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global cut Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.78.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. Capri has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

