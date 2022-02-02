Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Capri updated its Q4 guidance to approx $0.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to approx $6.60 EPS.

NYSE CPRI traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. 64,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,837. Capri has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

