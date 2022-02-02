Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.78.

CPRI opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

