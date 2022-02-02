Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Trading Up 12.5%

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

