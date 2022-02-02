Cardano Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002806 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $35.32 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00190757 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00031564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00401330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068828 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,046,772,161 coins and its circulating supply is 33,566,172,727 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

