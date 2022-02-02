Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.60

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 1850807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$830.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.